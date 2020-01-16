Tanzania: Bluefins Pick 35 Swimmers for Morogoro Tournament

16 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A strong team of 35 swimmers will represent Bluefins Swim Club of Dar es Salaam in the Morogoro International School tournament which starts this Saturday.

Bluefins, who finished second position in the National Junior Championships, are bringing to Morogoro a team of 24 boys and 11 girls who will compete for titles in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, individual medley and relays.

The club head coach Rahim Alidina named the swimmers as Aliyana Kachra, Zainab Moosajee, Maryam Ipilinga, Alexis Misabo and Aminaz Kachra.

Also in the list are Lina Goyayi, Muskan Gaikwad, Filbertha Demello, Niharika Mahapatra, Yumna Hassan and Natalia Ladha.

Boys team comprises Mohammadhussein Imran, Kaysan Kachra, Sahal Harunani, Moiz Kaderbhai, Jay Govindji, Raihan Abdullatif, Hassan Harunani, Idris Zavery, Isaac Mukani, Kabeer Lakhani and Salman Yasser.

Also in the list are Gervas Sayi, Delbert Ipilinga, Zac Okumu, Adam Patwa, Qais Kanji, Kahil Walli, Christian Fernandes, Avinav Mahapatra, Aaron Akwenda, Shuneal Bharwani, Enrico Barretto, Burhanuddin Gulamhussein and Rayyan Khan.

"We have decided to use this tournament to give some of our swimmers an opportunity to compete and gauge their skills as well as giving them exposure," said Alidina.

He said some of their younger swimmers are aged between 6 and 7 years and will be competing in the U-8 category so as to gain experience.

The tournament will be spiced up by 126 races, but according to the orgainers, the most thrilling ones likely freestyle and relay categories.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.