Tanzania: Bluefins Pick 35 Swimmers for Morogoro Tournament

A strong team of 35 swimmers will represent Bluefins Swim Club of Dar es Salaam in the Morogoro International School tournament which starts this Saturday.

Bluefins, who finished second position in the National Junior Championships, are bringing to Morogoro a team of 24 boys and 11 girls who will compete for titles in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, individual medley and relays.

The club head coach Rahim Alidina named the swimmers as Aliyana Kachra, Zainab Moosajee, Maryam Ipilinga, Alexis Misabo and Aminaz Kachra.

Also in the list are Lina Goyayi, Muskan Gaikwad, Filbertha Demello, Niharika Mahapatra, Yumna Hassan and Natalia Ladha.

Boys team comprises Mohammadhussein Imran, Kaysan Kachra, Sahal Harunani, Moiz Kaderbhai, Jay Govindji, Raihan Abdullatif, Hassan Harunani, Idris Zavery, Isaac Mukani, Kabeer Lakhani and Salman Yasser.

Also in the list are Gervas Sayi, Delbert Ipilinga, Zac Okumu, Adam Patwa, Qais Kanji, Kahil Walli, Christian Fernandes, Avinav Mahapatra, Aaron Akwenda, Shuneal Bharwani, Enrico Barretto, Burhanuddin Gulamhussein and Rayyan Khan.

"We have decided to use this tournament to give some of our swimmers an opportunity to compete and gauge their skills as well as giving them exposure," said Alidina.

He said some of their younger swimmers are aged between 6 and 7 years and will be competing in the U-8 category so as to gain experience.

The tournament will be spiced up by 126 races, but according to the orgainers, the most thrilling ones likely freestyle and relay categories.