Nigeria: PCU Partners Foreign Varsity to Enhance Teaching, Learning

16 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan has entered into partnership with a foreign institution, All Saints University, Dominica to add value to teaching and learning.

The PCU is a faith- based private university owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, while All Saints University, which specialises in medicine, is based in Roseau, Dominica.

The cooperation between the two universities is expected to be mutually beneficial in the areas of research, teaching, capacity building, scholarship, exchange of staff and students' recruitment.

At the signing ceremony of the MoU in the office of the PCU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kola Oloke, the Proprietor of All Saints University, Dr. Joshua Yusuf expressed hope that the "marriage" between the two institutions would be mutually beneficial.

He described the management of PCU led by Oloke, as people with proven track academic records, stating that relating with them would be symbiotically beneficial to all parties concerned.

Also speaking, Oloke described the event as historic and one of the steps of not only making the university a world class institution as envisioned by its founders, but to enhance the level of education in Nigeria.

He promised that efforts would be made towards achieving the set target as outlined in the MoU, adding that more programmes that would add value to teaching and learning, would soon be unfolded.

