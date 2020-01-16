Nigeria: Edo Dep Gov Narrates Ordeals During Oshiomhole's Attempted Sack From Office

Says Obaseki has redefined good governance

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu, has narrated how he and other members of his family were almost killed while he was trying to save the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, from being impeached by lawmakers while serving as the governor of the state in his first and second terms in office.

Shaibu shared the experience with journalists in Benin City after he was decorated as the Midwest Tempo Magazine Man of the Year, bestowed on him for his excellent contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and the development of Edo State.

He charged the people of Edo State to support Governor Godwin Obaseki's efforts aimed at redefining governance to improve the lives of residents.

The deputy governor said: "I was brutalised for Comrade Oshiomhole. I laid down my life for him; threw my family through the fence for safety when I was attacked for his sake. My hands were stitched after the the attack on the floor of the state House of Assembly to save Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from being impeached in his first and second terms in office. It is now time for Edo people to choose if we want progress. Our progress must not be put in reverse. Some persons want to stop Edo State from progressing, but this is the time to defend Governor Obaseki and Edo people."

Shaibu described himself as a true comrade, noting that he deserved the title of comradeship, having protested and fought the military alongside notable Nigerians like late Chief Gani Fawehinmi to restore democracy in Nigeria.

"My khaki is authentic. I earned it with my contribution to the return of democracy in Nigeria. I suffered in the course of the struggle to return Nigeria to civil rule in 1999. I am not copying anyone by putting on khaki; I earned it. I am a true comrade. I am not a comrade that speaks from both sides of his mouth," he said.

Shaibu, who wondered why Oshiomhole wanted to stand against Obaseki's second term bid, said the former governor once told him that he believed in second term as first term was never enough for someone to make a difference.

"I remember Oshiomhole told me he believes in second term, saying four years is not enough for someone to make a difference. Edo people listened to him and the party gave him an overwhelming consensus, which made him emerge as the party's candidate leading to his victory in the election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are for good governance. We have a governor that has redefined good governance and he is doing all he promised the people during his campaign.

"We promised to take good governance to the next level. Obaseki is positively transforming the state through his people-oriented policies that have birthed programmes like Edo State Basic Education Transformation (EdoBEST), Edo State Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), and Edo Oil Palm programme in the agricultural sector. He has made giant strides, which now positions our state as an investment destination. The governor is doing well and he needs our support physically and our prayers spiritually," he added.

The deputy governor said Oshiomhole, who told him he didn't believe in removing legislators, acted contrary to his position and worked against Hon. Damian Lawani.

In his remarks, the publisher of Midwest Tempo Magazine, Comrade Emeka Ogbeide, commended the deputy governor for the role he played in ensuring Nigeria returned to democracy, as well as his support to the governor in developing the state.

"Shaibu is one of those that fought for the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999 and has also contributed to the growth and development of Edo State. He has distinguished himself in all his chosen field including politics and has touched the lives of many," he said.

Ogbeide, who described the deputy governor as a true reflection of a leader that has the interest of the people at heart, called on Edo youths to emulate him.

Other awardees include: Chief Owen Obaseki; Engr. Osaro Odiase; Dr. Eric Osayande; Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Senator Mathew Urhoghide, among others.