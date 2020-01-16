Botswana: Veterinary Services Warns Against Lumpy Skin Disease

Gaborone — Some cases of Lumpy Skin Disease have reportedly been recorded in some parts of the country, especially in the Central, Ghanzi and Ngamiland districts.

Director of veterinary services, Dr Letlhogile Modisa, said in an interview that some cases of Lumpy Skin Disease were noticed in some cattle from these areas and cautioned farmers to report all sick animals to the nearest veterinary offices in their districts.

He advised farmers to vaccinate their cattle against the disease to minimise stock losses.

Dr Modisa urged farmers to avoid the use of antibiotics in livestock, but rather use the right vaccine for whichever diseases they encountered, stating that too much antibiotics were not good for human consumption.

He also urged farmers to always be on the lookout and report any diseases in their livestock so that intensive investigations could be done to enable them to use proper vaccines.

Source : BOPA