Lesotho High Court Refuses to Cancel First Lady's Warrant of Arrest

Prime Minister Tom Thabane of Lesotho reads a statement during the Southern African Development Community Solidarity Conference in 2014.
11 January 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Staff Reporter

FIRST Lady, 'Maesaiah Thabane, on Saturday suffered a huge blow in her bid to stop the police from arresting her in connection with June 2017 murder of of her husband Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's former wife, Lipolelo Thabane.

This after High Court judge Justice Tšeliso Monaphathi ruled against suspending a warrant for her arrest issued to the police by the Maseru Magistrates' Court. Justice Monaphathi however, ruled that her application for her final decsision against the issuance of the arrest warrant was urgent and the matter should be heard on Tuesday 14 January 2020.

The warrant was issued on Friday after the First Lady allegedly refused to report to the police who wanted to question her in connection with the murder of Lipolelo Thabane.

The murder, just two days before Dr Thabane's inauguration for his second stint as premier, sent shockwaves across Africa with some even blaming it, without citing any credible motive, on the then outgoing regime of former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili which had faced accusations of perpetrating several extra-judicial killings.

Prime Minister Thabane has also been implicated and he will have to answer questions pertaining to the alleged use of his mobile phone to communicate with whoever was at the scene of the crime at the time Lipolelo Thabane was murdered.

Sources who spoke to this publication said it was highly unlikely that 'Maesaiah Thabane would win the case because she had failed to honour a police summons to report for questioning prior to the issuance of the arrest warrant on Friday.

But even after the issuance of the warrant and storming the State House in Maseru on Friday, the police still failed to apprehend Ms Thabane who could not be found in the official residence. Instead the police say they found the premier alone and the veteran leader allegedly claimed that he knew nothing about his wife's whereabouts.

