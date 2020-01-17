Nigeria: Imo Gov'ship Appeal Not Similar to Ours - Kano Govt

17 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Kano State Government (KNSG) yesterday described as deceptive and unjustified attempt by members of the opposition People Democratic Party, PDP to denote that the principle applicable in the Imo state governorship case ruled by the Supreme Court is also pertinent to the Kano case.

The state's commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said there was absolutely no correlation between the facts and circumstances of the Emeka Ihedioha case and that of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Malam Garba said in the former (Ihedioha case), whilst there was glaring evidence of the cancellation of results by officials other than the presiding officers, in the latter case (Governor Ganduje), there was no evidence of such cancellation by officials other than the presiding officers.

The commissioner said there was proven evidence in Governor Ganduje's case, that the cancellation of the 207 polling units were carried out according to the provisions of the Electoral Act which gives mandate to unit Presiding Officers as was clearly depicted in the numerous Form ECG 40s tendered and admitted in evidence without any objections by the petitioners.

"Buba Galadima was speaking from the point of view of unbridled ignorance of the law, facts and circumstances of Governor Ganduje's case.

"What is worse is that the disruption of the collation of the said results was caused by the PDP agent, one Dr. Yakasai who testified as Principal Witness (PW30) and who admitted that whilst the said results were being collated, a commotion arose and he carted away the original results of INEC and hid himself in a room for over one hour with a Biro with him.'

"How on earth was the INEC supposed to collate the said results? Could the INEC have declared in an inconclusive election and thus disenfranchise over 48,000 voters in an election where the lead margin is only 26,000 votes?" he queried.

He urged the people of Kano to remain calm and disregard the propaganda embarked upon by the PDP in order to discredit the verdict of the Supreme Court which from all indications and presentation of facts, will be in the favour of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

