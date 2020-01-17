Kenya: Tennis Kenya Boss Blames Coaches After Poor Show in Dar

Tennis Kenya president James Kenani has said that the Under 14 and 16 boys poor performance in the East Africa Tennis Championships hosted in Dar es Salaam was a result of poor coaching.

"I had already predicted that the girls performance would be excellent and I'm happy they delivered. The boys side is usually more competitive and they just required a little more pushing especially from the coaches," said Kenani.

Kenya settled for fourth place with two points after beating both Seychelles and Eritrea 3-0 but fell 2-1 to Burundi in the boys 16 and under and later on took the same position in the boys 14 and under after outclassing Uganda 2-1 and Seychelles 3-0 but suffered a 3-0 defeat to Rwanda and 2-1 defeats to both Burundi and the hosts Tanzania.

Both the under 14 and 16 girls categories took first place in the 10-day competition hosted by the Tanzania tennis Federation. Kenya thrashed Uganda 2-0 and Tanzania 3-0 in the girls finals of the team event rubbers to finish top with two points. The girls tally was one point ahead of Uganda and two ahead of the hosts in the 16 and under contest.

Kenya's 14 and under team posted similar results with the country returning an impressive 3-0 victory against Tanzania, Burundi and Comoros to bring the team's tally to three points.

"Burundi continues to be our biggest competition and now Rwanda and Tanzania have added on to our sorrows but despite the unpleasing results, I am happy with how the new players performed. We are looking forward to redeeming ourselves in the next tournament," said East Africa Zonal coach Peter Rakuom.

The team is now gearing up for the Africa Junior Championships to be held in Togo in June with Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Nigeria set to participate.