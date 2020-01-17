Nigeria: Dangote Appoints New Company Secretary

17 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has appointed Temitope Hassan as its new company secretary and legal adviser.

In a statement issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) signed by Ravindra Singhvi, Managing Director of the company, said Hassan's appointment was effective from January 6, 2020.

Hassan is a multi-disciplined lawyer. She holds a bachelor's degree in Law from the London South Bank University, United Kingdom and another in Insurance from the University of Lagos, Akoka. She also bagged a master's degree in Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

She is joining Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc from her position as company secretary/legal adviser at UBA Pensions Custodian Limited.

Before that, she served as head of the company secretariat of Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank).

The new company secretary started her legal career with Olaniwun Ajayi LLP. She had previously worked with Industrial & General Insurance Company Limited as well as African Alliance Limited where she garnered considerable experience in business development and corporate strategies.

With over 22 years of work experience, she has developed valuable cognitive skills and expertise in company secretarial practice, legal drafting, dispute resolution, corporate governance advisory, investor relations, regulatory compliance and corporate services.

Hassan has attended several courses overseas and within Nigeria. She is a certified trainer and an accredited mentor of the National Mentoring Pilot Project UK.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.