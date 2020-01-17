Nigeria: Dangote Appoints New Company Secretary

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has appointed Temitope Hassan as its new company secretary and legal adviser.

In a statement issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) signed by Ravindra Singhvi, Managing Director of the company, said Hassan's appointment was effective from January 6, 2020.

Hassan is a multi-disciplined lawyer. She holds a bachelor's degree in Law from the London South Bank University, United Kingdom and another in Insurance from the University of Lagos, Akoka. She also bagged a master's degree in Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

She is joining Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc from her position as company secretary/legal adviser at UBA Pensions Custodian Limited.

Before that, she served as head of the company secretariat of Skye Bank Plc (now Polaris Bank).

The new company secretary started her legal career with Olaniwun Ajayi LLP. She had previously worked with Industrial & General Insurance Company Limited as well as African Alliance Limited where she garnered considerable experience in business development and corporate strategies.

With over 22 years of work experience, she has developed valuable cognitive skills and expertise in company secretarial practice, legal drafting, dispute resolution, corporate governance advisory, investor relations, regulatory compliance and corporate services.

Hassan has attended several courses overseas and within Nigeria. She is a certified trainer and an accredited mentor of the National Mentoring Pilot Project UK.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria.