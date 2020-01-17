Nigeria: How We Will Work With Uzodinma - Imo PDP Lawmakers

Owerri — Members of the PDP dominated Imo State House of Assembly yesterday said they will work harmoniously with the newly sworn in Governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma in the interest of the state.

Uzodinma was sworn in following the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Our correspondent reports that APC only has two out of the 27 members' assembly

However, political watchers are expecting some realignments with the new order. They based their arguments with what happened during the race for the speakership of the House when the Speaker, Chiji Collins, defected to the then ruling PDP to enable him grab the position, which was zoned to Okigwe.

Our correspondent reports that the eight legislators who are of the Action Alliance (AA) may in no time join the APC. They were until 2019 members of the APC. They decamped when Uche Nwosu, son in-law of the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha was denied the APC governorship ticket.

Chiji Collins, the speaker, did not think that the state legislature populated by the PDP will have any problem with the new administration. He described the victory of Uzodinma as victory of Imo people.

Collins, who described Uzodinma's emergence as a good development, said, "The members of the House of Assembly are all Imolites and we represent Imo people. So we have not come to fight anybody. We are sons of daughters of Imo and we are representing them and so anything we will do will be in their best interest."

Uche Ogbuagu who represents Ikeduru state constituency expressed delight at Uzodinma's emergence. According to him, the coming of Uzodinma might be an opportunity to right some of the wrongs of Ihedioha's administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, "To me it is a different scenario because the new deputy governor is my brother; he is from my constituency of Ikeduru and for the very first time in the history of Ikeduru that we are having a deputy governor.

"Apart from this, we all have one thing in common and this is the good and progress of all Imolites. Anybody God has chosen to be the governor of Imo state, I cannot fight that person. I am a product of providence and destiny and so I don't fight destinies," he said.

But to another member, who preferred anonymity, said that the cooperation to be extended to Uzodinma depends on the steps he takes.

He said, "I would not like to comment yet because we are watching. We have a leader in the House and any step we will take will depend on the actions of the new governor to the state legislature."