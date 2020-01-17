Nigeria: FG Adopts 'Nigeria First' Foreign Policy

The Federal Government has adopted 'Nigeria First Foreign Policy' as its new foreign policy direction.

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this yesterday while briefing the diplomatic corps in Abuja.

He said the shift was to reflect Nigeria's domestic realities.

"So, you can also call it a 'Nigeria First Policy.' But that will not be very original because I think somebody else might want to claim a copyright on using first for a country having interest or promotion of foreign policy. But basically, it is going to be a 'Nigeria First Foreign Policy,'" he said.

He said the present administration would focus on nine key areas, including building a thriving and sustainable economy; enlarging agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency and power and petroleum products; expand transport and other infrastructure development, expand business growth, enhance social inclusion, reduce poverty, among others.

Aside from this, he said Nigeria's priority was its immediate neighbours, with whom it was prosecuting the anti-terror war.

The minister cautioned heads of foreign missions accredited to Nigeria against shunning diplomatic protocols in their official engagements with the country.

Onyeama told the envoys that the ministry should be the first contact in any of their official dealings.

This, he said, was to ensure respect for all diplomatic protocols and also to have cohesive engagements with the government.

He said some diplomats were reported to have gone into areas considered sensitive for political or security reasons for purposes not always very clear.

"We would caution you against such forays and we advise prior consultation with the ministry before you send a colleague or you go to some of these areas.

"It is also for your own safety and the safety of your colleagues," Onyeama said.