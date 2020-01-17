Botswana: Some Dam Levels Up

16 January 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Naomi Leepile

Gaborone — Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) has reported significant increases in some dam levels across the country.

A WUC report shows that Nnywane and Bokaa dams are sitting at 100 per cent full which amounted to 13 months of water supply each without further inflows.

Meanwhile, Letsibogo, which has a carrying capacity of 100 cubic millimeters has increased from 78.7 to 79.3 per cent while Gaborone Dam which still has 22 months of supply without further inflow, has increased by 38 per cent.

However, the report says the country's largest dam, Dikgatlhong, which supplies greater Gaborone, Mahalapye and Palapye areas, has dropped from 85.8 to 70.7 per cent followed by Shashe Dam which has registered a 10 per cent decrease.

Ntimbale Dam, which supplies North East District and Tutume Sub-district, has declined from 100 to 81.8 per cent, whereas Lotsane dropped from 68.7 to 50.2 per cent but still have 19 months of supply without further inflow.

The report further indicates that Molatedi Dam dropped by 7.2 per cent this year from 24.9 per cent last year.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

