Botswana: Masisi Vows to Support Mozambique

Maputo — Botswana will continue to support Mozambique in cementing initiatives leading to peaceful co-existence in the country, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

"Whatever Mozambique may need as a country, Botswana as a friend, always stands ready to assist her," he said in an interview following Wednesday's inauguration of the country's president, Mr Filipe Nyusi.

Mr Nyusi won elections for a second term on October 15 last year.

Asked about the state of democracy in the region following elections in several SADC nations, President Masisi said the region was moving in the right direction with regard to internalisation and ownership of principles that underpinned democratic processes.

They might not be as entrenched as the region hoped, particularly among those in leadership, he said adding that there was propensity to hide behind euphemisms to derail processes for peaceful elections and stable transitions.

"This is matter that needs to be reflected upon. Timelessness is for leaders to learn to leave when the time is up either through an election or through process of time, one must just stop and not try to argue the way in order to remain relevant again," he said.

On the excellent relations between Botswana and Mozambique, President Masisi said the two countries' histories were intertwined.

He noted that the two countries had bilateral relations, were both members of regional and economic groupings and were both committed to ideals of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, President Nyusi has emphasised the need to consolidate peace in order to ensure easy facilitation of development.

Peace, he asserted, was an absolute priority for the country.

Mr Nyusi said during his tenure, he would focus on preservation of peace as a prerequisite for development.

"We will continue, even if that costs our life, to defend and promote peace. We shall stimulate frank and open dialogue as the main mechanism for conflict prevention resolution, and promotion of national cohesion," he said.

President Nyusi further noted that as the country continued to consolidate peace, there should be accommodation of differing political views necessary for building cohesion.

Differences of opinion should be regarded as the wealth from which solutions to the challenges facing the nation were derived.

Mr Nyusi pointed out that progress was not attainable without youth involvement and development adding that he would focus on technical and vocational training by promoting their contribution in the political spaces as well as in production and productivity.

Mr Nyusi told Mozambicans that the country's success depended on them, stressing: "Mozambique's success depends primarily on the Mozambicans".

He said the outcome of the elections was a win for the people of Mozambique.

Mozambique is one of southern Africa's growing economies and was the only nation that signed a 20 billion dollar deal with the United States during last year's US Africa Summit.

Its access to the sea positions it as a corridor to eastern markets while its growing population and gas deposits put the country as the future for investment.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>