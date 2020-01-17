Malawi Prepares to Welcome Sda Church Global Leader

Malawi Union Conference of Malawi of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) says will share with their leader when he visits Malawi next month, only information on progress the church has made in different spheres of life in the country.

Pastor Kuyama briefing reporters on the pastoral visit of Adventist Church global leader Pastor Wilson: Adventist global leaver expected in Malawi next month

Pastor Ted Wilson, who is global leader of the SDA Church, will visit Malawi on February 7, 2020 to interact with the church's Christians besides visiting some sites of the church's developments in the country.

Briefing journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday on the visit of the SDA leader, Malawi Union Conference President, Pastor Frackson Kuyama said the one coming is a global leader and therefore, already aware of global challenges.

Pastor Kuyama was responding to a question by a journalist who asked if the union would also share with the visiting leader challenges facing the country, including the current political situation.

"He is a global leader; being a global leader, he is already aware of the global challenges. As he is coming, we are not going to focus much on our challenges here.

"As a church, we have a role to pray for peace and that is what we are already doing," said Pastor Kuyama.

He further told journalists that it is an honour for the SDA global leader to consider visiting Malawi during his tenure of office and "we are very excited and looking forward to welcoming him to this beautiful country."

The Seventh Day Adventist Church works in a number of areas in the country such as health and Education, just to mention some.

Pastor Kuyamba explained that on the arrival day (February 7, 2020), Pastor Wilson will have audience with the country's Head of State Arthur Peter Mutharika before preaching at a Big-Sabbath occasion to be heard at Bingu National Stadium a day later (on February 8).

"We expect the church faithful as well as Malawians of good will to come and be part of this historic worship," said the Malawi Union Conference President.

According to the organising chairperson, Dr Dalitso Kabambe, different SDA Church departments and choir groups will sing and/or showcase their activities during the occasion (Big Sabbath) when all SDA churches in Lilongwe will converge at Bingu Stadium.

The world Adventist Leader is also scheduled to visit some of the church's facilities such as Malamulo campus in Thyolo which houses among other facilities, Malamulo Publishing House, Malamulo Secondary School and Malawi Adventist University College of Health Sciences Campus.

From Malawi, Pastor Ted Wilson accompanied by the Southern Africa Indian Ocean Division President, Pastor Solomon Maphosa and other delegates will proceed to Angola as part of the Southern Africa visit on February 10, 2020.

In Malawi, the SDA Church has a membership of 591,000 baptised members excluding children and those on baptismal class. With these two groups included, the membership is over one million.

Worldwide, the church has a membership of 21 million baptised members.