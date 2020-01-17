Kenya/South Africa: Akumu Keen to Emulate Musa Otieno in SA

Nairobi — Midfielder Antony 'Teddy' Akumu says he hopes to emulate former Harambee Stars skipper Musa Otieno after sealing a mega-money move to South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.

Otieno is regarded as one of the most successful Kenyans to play in South Africa having starred for Santos as both a player and assistant coach for close to 15 years, winning a league title and two domestic cups.

The former Gor Mahia man steps into a country that few Kenyans have managed to do well in with Otieno and probably Brian Mandela the only two Kenyans to enjoy massive success there.

"I have learnt that I am the first Kenyan at Chiefs and it is a good thing. I now need to perform well and show I'm capable of doing for the team. This will hopefully open doors for other people," Akumu told the club's official website.

He added; "The fact that Chiefs had had so many players representing different African countries, it shows what a welcoming team it is and I am grateful to be part of that".

The midfielder has been in South Africa for the past one week negotiating a move after declining to extend his contract with Zambian giants Zesco United where he has featured for the last three seasons.

Sources intimate that Akumu had several offers including in Angola, but decided to pursue a more lucrative deal in South Africa.

Ghanain midfielder James Kotei, formerly with Tanzania's Simba was released by the club early this week to pave way for Akumu's arrival. Akumu featured for Zesco when they played Chiefs in a CAF Confederations Cup tie last year January.