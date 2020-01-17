Tanzania: The Tanzania Digital Awards (Tda) Launched in Dar es Salaam

16 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Seif Kabelele

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Digital Awards (TDA) has launched its awards scheme that honors creativity, innovation and efficacy in harnessing digital space for positive societal changes.

Through the awards, TDA extends recognition to individuals and organizations, who make effective use of digital platforms to creatively and innovatively inspire actions, bring change and foster lasting impact across and beyond the online community.

Speaking at the launch the head of programmes, research and innovation at Serengeti Bytes, Genos Martin said the awards initiative aims to celebrate the best in Tanzania digital - media communications and services delivery.

'We want to acknowledge individuals, companies and institutions who are using online platforms to communicate and deliver services in authentic and innovative ways. The awards are first of its kind to honor digital efforts in Tanzania.

He said they intend to make TDA, the most prestigious digital awards in the country.

"We seek to support and encourage every efforts in pushing the boundaries in the digital space, making a difference in business, politics, entertainment, culture and whole society. These awards represent the pinnacle of the fourth and fifth industrial revolution in the country,' he said.

The Tanzania Digital Awards intends to promote Accountability, Creativity and Innovation on Digital. With 9 Categories and over 50 subcategories, TDA is the first and the largest awards scheme to recognize efforts made to scale up digital transformation in Tanzania and beyond.

"Categories cut across multiple sectors including Public Sector and Governance, Development and Diplomacy, Digital Marketing, Digital Entertainment, Digital Media, Digital Innovation, Digital Communication, Digital Advocacy and People's Choice Awards Nomination of the potential winners and voting processes will be conducted between January 16th and February 15th."

To nominate or self-nominate, the public is advised to visit www.digitalawards.co.tz.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

