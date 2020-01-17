Uganda: Imam Who Wedded Fellow Man Charged, Remanded

16 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Fred Muzaale

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, the Imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor who unknowingly wedded a fellow man in the Islamic culture (Nikah) has been taken to court, charged with having carnal knowledge with a person against the order of nature, and remanded to Ntenjeru prison.

Appearing before the Kayunga Grade One magistrate Ms Irene Akello on Thursday, Sheikh Mutumba, 27, was not allowed to take plea because his case can only be heard by a higher court.

Sheikh Mutumba, is jointly charged with Richard Tumushabe alias Swabullah Nabukeera. Prosecution alleges that Sheikh Mutumba and Tumushabe, committed the offence in December 2019. The duo are to reappear in court on January 24, for further hearing of the cases against them.

Sheikh Mutumba wedded Tumushabe unknowingly and it is the police that uncovered his true gender when officers searched him before taking him to cells on charges of stealing a television set and clothes of their neighbour.

According to Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr John Lukooto, Tumushabe had duped a number of men who fell in love with 'her' and later stole their money.

Mr Lukooto said one of the victims from Mayuge District came to Kayunga police station after seeing the suspect in newspapers and testified how he fooled them that 'she' was their relative and convinced them to receive 'her' husband for introduction.

"On the introduction day, Tumushabe claimed the husband had got an accident on the way to the function and that he had died," Mr Lukooto said.

Mr Lukooto said the relatives collected Shs400, 000 which they gave 'her' to go and attend the burial of the husband but 'she' never came back.

DON'T MISS: Shock as Kayunga imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.