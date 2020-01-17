Malawi: Police Act On 'Msundwe Forces', Hrdc Vehicle Burnt in Blantyre

16 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Protesters in Lilongwe were stationed in one place near Kamuzu Central Hospital staging a protest within a protest after armed police in the Mchinji Road barred people from Msundwe, Mpingu and M'bwatalika, who were meant to join the demonstrations in town.

Police were well prepared to deal with evil trouble shooters

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) national chairperson Timothy Mtambo told the demonstrators to remain at Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout until police release vehicles carrying those people to participate in the demonstrations.

Sources say those detained were found with offensive weapons.

Police say they found catapults and such other offensive weapons in the vehicles at Njewa police checkpoint.

Meanwhile, in Blantyre, unknown people have attacked and burnt a vehicle that carried the Public Address System used during the HRDC demos in Namiwawa in Blantyre.

The DJ and driver have been injured.

The incident has happened as they were coming from the demos.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.