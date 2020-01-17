Malawi: Police Act On 'Msundwe Forces', Hrdc Vehicle Burnt in Blantyre

Protesters in Lilongwe were stationed in one place near Kamuzu Central Hospital staging a protest within a protest after armed police in the Mchinji Road barred people from Msundwe, Mpingu and M'bwatalika, who were meant to join the demonstrations in town.

Police were well prepared to deal with evil trouble shooters

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) national chairperson Timothy Mtambo told the demonstrators to remain at Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout until police release vehicles carrying those people to participate in the demonstrations.

Sources say those detained were found with offensive weapons.

Police say they found catapults and such other offensive weapons in the vehicles at Njewa police checkpoint.

Meanwhile, in Blantyre, unknown people have attacked and burnt a vehicle that carried the Public Address System used during the HRDC demos in Namiwawa in Blantyre.

The DJ and driver have been injured.

The incident has happened as they were coming from the demos.