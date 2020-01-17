Malawi: Police Arrest Protester With Lethal Weapons for Hrdc Demos

16 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested a protester with lethal weapons he was found with in cartons on his way to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned protests.

Richard Moyo who was found with 25 catapults

Police say they are keeping in custody 43-year-old Richard Moyo who was found with 25 catapults, 17 stones and machaka, 11 knives among others.

The law enforcers say they pitched an adhoc road block at Njewa where they searched each and every passenger of vehicles and Moyo had these weapons in a minibus from Mpingu.

Armed Malawi Defense Force and Malawi Police Service have also a joint operation road block mounted at Kapani - Roberts at Kanengo, in Lilongwe.

Both the army and police officers are searching both public and private vehicles entering into the city.

Apart from the thorough search of vehicles they are also searching people travelling with hand luggage.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.