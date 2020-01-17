Malawi: Hrdc Protests Heighten Political Tensions Ahead of Malawi Election Case Ruling

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) activists have led Malawians in protests across the country's cities to demand state action on the alleged attempt to bribe judges presiding over the disputed presidential election case, Msundwe police-perpetrated sexual violence, heightening tensions before election case ruling that is seen as critical to the country's stability and development.

The protests, with many more lined-up, are threatening to prolong the country's political instability. The government seems hopeless on the issues pressed upon by the protesters.

In Mzuzu, Police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse angry protesters that stormed Mzuzu police station.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has released two protesters they detained for allegedly causing the violence.

During the march in the city, some protesters pelted stones at FDH bank which is along the Mzuzu highway.

In Lilongwe, the protesters presented their petition to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in which they are demanding swift arrest of those involved in the Constitutional Court judges bribery allegation saga.

ACB director Reyneck Matemba on Tuesday addressed a press conference in Lilongwe where he said a businessperson and a government employee approached members of the five-judge panel hearing the constitutional referral on the disputed elections with an offer of a bride.

Malawi Law Society (MLS), Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) and other local civil society organisations have condemned the alleged attempts to interfere with the election case results, asking the ACB to swiftly investigate and prosecute the culprits.

HRDC demonstrations have been well-attended in Blantyre and Mzuzu, but they were particularly vibrant in Lilongwe the demonstrations organised by Human Rights Defenders Coalition A protester sends a message to Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority

The protesters proceeded to Capital Hill to present another petition in which they are demanding the arrest of police officers involved in the sexual violence of women and girls at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

They are also demanding the resignation of Jane Ansah as Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson.

In Blantyre, the protests which were peaceful, has seen a vehicle carrying HRDC public address system being torched by by suspected regime thugs.

Malawi Congress Party veteran die hard supporter Mai Dinala was the centre of attraction as she joined the protesters in Blantyre despite her advanced age.

Meanwhile, Malawians are currently highly polarised between sympathisers of the ruling and supporters of the opposition. This means that however the court rules, one side is unlikely to accept the outcome quietly. After this, the strength of Malawi's governance institutions and democracy may be tested even further.