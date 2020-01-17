Kenya: Alice Wahome - Kieleweke Leaders Are After My Life

Kandara MP Alice Muthoni Wahome has now claimed that her life is in danger following her firm political stand and remarks, which she directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Speaking in Kandara town on Wednesday, Ms Wahome claimed that she received a phone call last week from a man who threatened her.

Should anything happen to her, then leaders from the Kieleweke outfit should be held responsible, she said.

Ms Wahome is allied to the Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee Party, which supports Deputy President William Ruto's 2022 bid for the presidency.

"Some leaders allied to Kieleweke are after my life and should my constituents fail to locate me, they should be interrogated over my whereabouts," she told her supporters during the issuance of bursary cheques to needy students.

EVIL SCHEMES

The MP also claimed that some Jubilee leaders have been holding meetings with "some goons" to plan how they will be disrupting her events in the constituency, adding that she won't be cowed in exercising her freedom of association.

"Let them know that I will not be cowed or intimidated by their evil schemes. Let them know that I also have bodyguards. We shall face each other," said Ms Wahome.

She told off leaders who have been defending President Kenyatta, reminding them that they are not "his prefects" and should instead concentrate on serving Kenyans.

She also castigated civil servants whom she claimed had neglected their roles to indulge in politics.