Tanzania: JPM Woos Foreign Investments

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has urged foreign mission in the country to encourage investors and businesspersons from their home countries set up investments in Tanzania.

Dr Magufuli made the call on Tuesday when receiving letters of credence for three new ambassadors from Algeria, Germany and Qatar during a brief ceremony at Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam.

"The government of Tanzania is committed to bolster historic relations which have existed with your countries. It is my hope that you will encourage the business community and investors from your home countries to invest in various sectors of the economy in Tanzania," urged President Magufuli.

The statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communication, Mr Gerson Msigwa named the new ambassadors as Ms Regine Hess, who will be representing the Republic of Germany, Mr Hussein Bin Ahmed Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Homaid from Qatar as well as Mr Ahmed Djellal from the republic of Algeria.

The Head of State informed the new envoys at separate meetings that Tanzania is endowed with immense natural resources and mentioned some of the potential sectors onvestments as agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing and mining.

"Given the vastness of the resources there is a need for joint investments to exploit them for mutual benefit," he stated, adding: "Please convey my warm greetings to the leaders of your countries and send them my invitation to visit Tanzania either on state visits or tour of our many tourist attractions."

The envoys commended President Magufuli for welcoming them to Tanzania, assuring him that during their term in office they will work hard to strengthen the existing relations between their countries and Tanzania, particularly in the economic front being championed by the current government.

Ndugai and Secretary for Ideology and Publicity in Mtwara Region, Mr Selemani Sankwa, it was revealed that the legislator breathed his last breath while in Lindi but failed short of stating the cause of death.

"Let me take this opportunity to convey my condolences to all the bereaved, including the family, fellow members of parliament, relatives and friends. May the Almighty God grant them patience during this hard time," Speaker Ndugai said in the statement.

For his part, Mr Sankwa said the party appreciates the fallen MP for his role in serving the people of Newala Rural constituency and building the party in Mtwara region as a whole.

Both statements revealed that funeral arrangements were on going between the family, the office of the National Assembly and his party.

According to his Curriculum Vitae (CV) posted on the website of the parliament, the fallen MP was born on January 25, 1961.

He attended his primary education at Mbonde Primary School, Namalenga Primary School and Nagaga Primary School between 1974 and 1977 after which he attained the Certificate of Primary Education Examination (CPEE).

Thereafter, he proceeded to Tabora Boys Secondary for Certificate of Secondary Education (CSEE) between 1978 and 1981.

Mr Akbar returned to the prestigious government school between 1981 and 1982 for the Advanced Certificate of Education Examination (ACSEE).

From Tabora, he joined the College of Business Education (CBE) for a certificate course between 1983 and 1984 after which he returned to the same institution for an advanced diploma from 1984 to 1986.

His employment record shows that after graduation he was employed as an accountant with the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) between 1987 and 1987.