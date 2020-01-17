Kenya: Kura Blames Long Rains for Dilapidated City Roads

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has blamed the poor state of roads in Nairobi on the long rains that have been pounding the city.

Kura on Wednesday admitted that close to half of the city roads were in deplorable state and said those responsible for repairing them include the County Government, Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) and itself.

"Majority of Nairobi roads have seen better days and some of its designs were meant for smaller traffic compared to current usage," the statement by Kura Ag. Director General Silas Kinoti added.

POOR DRAINAGE

The authority also blamed the condition on the fact that some roads were built on cotton soil saying that maintaining them is a tall order. "This is even made worse with poor drainage and poor disposal of waste in the city," added Mr Kinoti.

Kura said, in the last three years, it has used Sh7,1 billion including Sh2.8 billion to rehabilitate Eastlands Roads under the Nairobi Regeneration Program that saw 83km of roads re-carpeted.

The authority adds that it has contracted 21 contractors at the cost of Sh1.7 billion to maintain roads under their mandate. The contractors have already been given orders to commence work which will see them seal potholes and improve drainage by end of January or the second week of February.

The statement comes in wake of demonstrations in the city because of dilapidated roads.

The latest demo has been witnessed on Kasarani-Mwiki road which has seen matatu operators down their tools for three days with the Authority only saying they have plans of expanding the road.

"I wish to assure residents that efforts are in place to ensure our roads are in place to ensure our roads are efficient and safe," says Kinoti.