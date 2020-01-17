Rwanda: APR Seal Massive Four-Year Sponsorship Deal With Azam

16 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR FC have struck a huge shirt sponsorship deal with Azam Group worth Rwf57 million a year.

The sponsorship agreement was signed on Wednesday afternoon, and will last for four years - starting with their Rwanda Premier League crunch against Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium on Saturday.

Maj. Gen Mubarak Muganga, APR vice-president, signed on behalf of the club, whereas Bakhresa Mounir, the Managing Director of Azam Group, signed on behalf of the sponsors.

Azam previously were sponsors of the topflight league between 2015 and 2019.

According to Lt. Col Sylivestre Sekaramba, APR Secretary-General, securing the Azam deal 'has now' opened the window for more sponsors.

