Rwanda: Mashami to Stay on as Amavubi Head Coach

RWANDA Football Federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed that Vincent Mashami will stay on as head coach of the senior men's football team, Amavubi, after his current contract ran out in November.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Thursday afternoon by Regis Uwayezu, the Ferwafa Secretary-General.

After lengthy discussions between Mashami, Ferwafa and the Ministry for Sports, an agreement was reached. However, details of the contract - including duration - were yet to be announced by press time.

"We have decided to keep him (Mashami) as head coach after discussions between concerned parties," said Uwayezu, adding that "What follows now is to work on details of his contract and we will announce everything as soon as it is done."

Mashami, whose contract ended last November, had left the national team with no substantive coach as authorities weighed their options.

Despite a humble start to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifiers campaign, Mashami guided Amavubi to the qualification for the upcoming African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament due April 4-25 in Cameroon.

The former APR and Bugesera tactician will be in charge of the team in Cameroon.

Rwanda has not missed any of the tournament's last three editions, having hosted the 2016 showpiece before featuring at the 5th edition in Morocco, in 2018.

After two matches in AFCON 2021 Group F, Amavubi are bottom without a point. Mozambique and Cameroon are joint leaders with 4 points each, while Cape Verde are third with 2 points.