Rwanda: Mashami to Stay on as Amavubi Head Coach

16 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

RWANDA Football Federation (Ferwafa) has confirmed that Vincent Mashami will stay on as head coach of the senior men's football team, Amavubi, after his current contract ran out in November.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Thursday afternoon by Regis Uwayezu, the Ferwafa Secretary-General.

After lengthy discussions between Mashami, Ferwafa and the Ministry for Sports, an agreement was reached. However, details of the contract - including duration - were yet to be announced by press time.

"We have decided to keep him (Mashami) as head coach after discussions between concerned parties," said Uwayezu, adding that "What follows now is to work on details of his contract and we will announce everything as soon as it is done."

Mashami, whose contract ended last November, had left the national team with no substantive coach as authorities weighed their options.

Despite a humble start to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifiers campaign, Mashami guided Amavubi to the qualification for the upcoming African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament due April 4-25 in Cameroon.

The former APR and Bugesera tactician will be in charge of the team in Cameroon.

Rwanda has not missed any of the tournament's last three editions, having hosted the 2016 showpiece before featuring at the 5th edition in Morocco, in 2018.

After two matches in AFCON 2021 Group F, Amavubi are bottom without a point. Mozambique and Cameroon are joint leaders with 4 points each, while Cape Verde are third with 2 points.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.