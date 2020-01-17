Rwanda/Egypt: Iranzi in Egypt for Trials, Niyonzima Joins Rayon

Rwanda international and Rayon Sports star Jean Claude Iranzi has arrived in Egypt where he is due to undergo trials with Egypt Premier League side Aswan SC.

The star left-footed winger left the country and is reportedly set to train with the team for two weeks. It is after the trials that the club will make the final decision whether to offer him a contract or he rejoins his club.

Times Sport understands that he starts his trials on Thursday.

Iranzi, 29, joined Rayon in July on a two-year deal after being unceremoniously released along with other 15 players.

Should he pass the trials, Iranzi will become the second starting player to depart Rayon for greener pastures this month following the record move of Ghanaian Michael Sarpong who joined Chinese second tier side Changchun Yatai.

During his two stints with APR, Iranzi helped the army side to six league and five Peace Cup titles as well as the 2010 CECAFA Kagame Cup glory.

About Aswan SC

Founded in 1930, Aswan Sporting Club, is an Egyptian football club based in Aswan Egypt. The team features in the country's topflight league, and host their home matches at the 20,000-seater Aswan Stadium.

After 12 matches into the 2019/2020 season, Aswan are bottom of the 18-team table with 8 points, a whopping 24 behind leaders Al Ahly who have played two games less.

Currently coached by Magdi Abdel Ati, Aswan gained the promotion back to the first division league at the end of last season after two years in the lower championship.

In nearly 80 years of the club's existence, Aswan have played in the topflight league for a total of nine seasons, and the longest spell the team spent in the top tier league was three years between 1996 and 1999.

Niyonzima joins Rayon on short-term deal

In the meantime, former APR midfielder Ally Niyonzima has joined Rayon Sports on a six-month deal - till end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Niyonzima, 23, who has been playing at Al Bashaer Club in Oman, inked his short-term deal with the Blues on Wednesday afternoon. He had joined Al Bashaer last August after parting ways with APR.

Previously, Niyonzima featured for AS Kigali and Mukura in Rwanda Premier League.

