Rwanda/Egypt: Iranzi in Egypt for Trials, Niyonzima Joins Rayon

16 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda international and Rayon Sports star Jean Claude Iranzi has arrived in Egypt where he is due to undergo trials with Egypt Premier League side Aswan SC.

The star left-footed winger left the country and is reportedly set to train with the team for two weeks. It is after the trials that the club will make the final decision whether to offer him a contract or he rejoins his club.

Times Sport understands that he starts his trials on Thursday.

Iranzi, 29, joined Rayon in July on a two-year deal after being unceremoniously released along with other 15 players.

Should he pass the trials, Iranzi will become the second starting player to depart Rayon for greener pastures this month following the record move of Ghanaian Michael Sarpong who joined Chinese second tier side Changchun Yatai.

During his two stints with APR, Iranzi helped the army side to six league and five Peace Cup titles as well as the 2010 CECAFA Kagame Cup glory.

About Aswan SC

Founded in 1930, Aswan Sporting Club, is an Egyptian football club based in Aswan Egypt. The team features in the country's topflight league, and host their home matches at the 20,000-seater Aswan Stadium.

After 12 matches into the 2019/2020 season, Aswan are bottom of the 18-team table with 8 points, a whopping 24 behind leaders Al Ahly who have played two games less.

Currently coached by Magdi Abdel Ati, Aswan gained the promotion back to the first division league at the end of last season after two years in the lower championship.

In nearly 80 years of the club's existence, Aswan have played in the topflight league for a total of nine seasons, and the longest spell the team spent in the top tier league was three years between 1996 and 1999.

Niyonzima joins Rayon on short-term deal

In the meantime, former APR midfielder Ally Niyonzima has joined Rayon Sports on a six-month deal - till end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Niyonzima, 23, who has been playing at Al Bashaer Club in Oman, inked his short-term deal with the Blues on Wednesday afternoon. He had joined Al Bashaer last August after parting ways with APR.

Previously, Niyonzima featured for AS Kigali and Mukura in Rwanda Premier League.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
Egypt
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.