Tunisia: Over 60 Thousand Economic Offences Recorded in 2019

16 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 60 thousand economic offences were recorded during 2019, resulting in 550 decisions to shut down business premises, according to data provided by the General Directorate of Competition and Economic Investigations under the Trade Ministry.

In 2018, the latter, comprising approximately 600 officers operating in the different regions of the country, recorded 41 thousand offences and decided to close 320 business premises.

According to the same source, the number of inspection visits conducted increased from 353 thousand in 2018 to 492 thousand in 2019.

The infringements mainly concerned overruns related to transparency (24,674), smuggling (17,420 ), speculation (13,000) and the use of the subsidised products for illegal purposes (2,357).

On another register, the economic control system managed to seize over 2.5 thousand tonnes of agricultural products, 1 million eggs, 1 million litres of illegally marketed vegetable oil, 1 thousand tonnes of subsidised sugar and 7.2 thousand tonnes of subsidised cereal derivatives.

The economic control officers also seized 39 thousand litres of milk, 811 tonnes of food products, 403 thousand packets of cigarettes and 287 thousand units of school supplies, marketed outside the ordinary channels.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

