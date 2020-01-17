South Africa: Wrong English Version of Zondo Commission Amendments Published

16 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The commission of inquiry into state capture's amendments published in the Government Gazette on Monday were not the correct version, according to the commission.

Its spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, told News24 the wrong English version of the amendments were published.

On Monday, the commission seemingly tried to alter the rules governing its work but, according to Stemela, "something went wrong".

"The English version that was published was not the correct version," he told News24.

One of the new amendments brought in Section 6(1) of the Commission Act to the commission's own regulations.

This states any person who fails to appear before the commission if summoned, fails to produce documents requested or "fails to answer fully and satisfactorily any question lawfully put to him" will be guilty of an offence.

It also seemingly amended the regulation regarding the chairperson's salary.

The Afrikaans version appears to list more amendments, including the issuing of a fine or prison sentence to anyone summoned by the chairperson who does not, within a certain time period, hand in a sworn statement.

Stemela said this would be corrected.

"The commission has asked the government to rectify this," he added.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

