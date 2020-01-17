Kenya: Umbro, Gor Mahia Announce Partnership

16 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Reigning Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and global kit manufacturer Umbro have announced a new long-term partnership.

Umbro will be the exclusive technical partner of the club, supplying the K'Ogalo playing squad with training and off field apparel.

The technical and management staff will be supplied with branded apparel, equipment and luggage. Gor Mahia products will also be available for fans to purchase.

David Ricketts, Umbro South Africa Chief Executive Officer said: " We are delighted that Gor Mahia will be wearing the famous double diamond. They are a club with history and tradition looking to build towards the future, which goes hand in hand with our brand values. We look forward to partnering with Gor Mahia as they take on the next chapter."

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier responded to David's remarks saying: "As truly indicated by David, Gor Mahia is about to open a new chapter in the quest to begin dining with elite clubs of African football at the continental table. We are glad and excited that Umbro has agreed to partner with the club towards opening this new chapter."

"We guarantee to you, Umbro that we will never let you down, we are the mighty K'Ogalo. We share the same values, let us grow the brands together," he added.

