Somalia: UPDF Recalls Over 2000 Veterans for Somalia Mission

16 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ugandan soldiers, operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), advanced towards Buurhkaba from their former position in the town of Leego alongside members of the Somali National Army (SNA). The purpose of such an advance is to eventually open up the road from Mogadishu to Baidoa and connect the two citys currently under AMISOM's control. AU UN IST PHOTO / TOBIN JONES.

The Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces (UPDF) through the office of the General Officer Commanding Reserve Forces (GOC-RF) will conduct a four-day countrywide recall of 2,752 reservists. The exercise is scheduled for January 20-23, 2020.

"The mobilized veterans will form Uganda Battle Groups Thirty-One and Thirty-Two (UGABAG XXXI and UGABAG XXXII) to augment UPDF operations under African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)," a statement by the UPDF Spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire reads.

He says that the call up targets only the honorably discharged/retired UPDF veterans from the rank of Major and below. The candidates must be aged 55 years and below, have no criminal record, and in possession of original national Identity Cards, as well as discharge/retirement certificates.

They will be screened for physical, medical and mental fitness. "Article 17 of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Section 31 of the Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces (UPDF) Act 7 of 2005 empower the Commander-In-Chief to order all or part of the Reserve Force to be on continuing full-time military service for such a period of time as he (C-In-C) may determine," the UPDF statement further reads.

"It should be noted that this is not the first call up of reservists. Battle Groups Nine Plus (UGABAG 9+) of 2012 comprised of reservists. UGABAG XXX that is at its final stage of pre-mission training for the Somalia mission is also comprised of reservists," the UPDF statement indicates.

The army expresses its commitment to building its Reserve Force as part of its professionalization drive.

Uganda has since 2007 deployed troops to help stabilize the Federal Somali government, by battling the terrorist group, Al-Shabab.

Other AMISOM troop-contributing countries are Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Uganda remains the largest troop-contributing member with over 6000 personnel deployed in Sector 1 which comprises Banadir (Mogadishu), Middle and Lower Shabelle regions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Uganda
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.