Gambia: Urr Governor Advocates for Voluntary Tax Compliance

16 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Governor of Upper River Region (URR), Fanta Samateh-Manneh has stressed the significance of tax payment to government, encouraging taxpayers not to allow the tax authority to apply the last option of instituting legal action against them for failure to honour their tax obligations.

In a recent interview with The Point at her office in Basse, Mrs Samateh-Manneh said tax should be every citizen's concern, calling on people to endeavour to be voluntary tax compliant.

"We all believe that our economy depends on the payment of tax and its collection should be a concern to every citizen. No country can develop without citizens' payment of tax. We cannot go into any development in the absence of tax or even to pay salaries," she said.

She also spoke on some of the numerous developments in her region that were achieved through tax payment to the Area council, saying tax collection have significantly improved in the region.

Governor Samateh-Manneh said the tax authority has now taken a new dimension in tax collection which is bringing lot of developmental activities in all the regions in the country.

She commended the Basse Area Council for bringing tremendous development to the people, by providing facilities like water.

