Sudan: Peace Talks On Darfur, Two Areas Continuing

Juba — The Sudanese peace talks taking place in the South Sudanese capital of Juba, focussed on Darfur and on the Two Areas (South Kordofan and Blue Nile state) on Wednesday.

A government team headed by member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed El Taayshi held direct negotiations with representatives of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance on the Darfur track.

Dhieu Mathok, member of the South Sudanese mediation team, said in a press statement after the session that the discussion focused on the sharing of power in the conflict-torn western region.

He said that the SRF Darfur track team presented a detailed protocol proposing the structures of a transitional authority and the way Darfuri personnel can be deployed in federal institutions and civil service departments.

The government delegation asked for 72 hours to study the file and respond.

On Wednesday afternoon as well, the government team headed by Sovereign Council member Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi, discussed the framework agreement for the Two Areas track with the delegation of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Malik Agar.

The peace negotiations in Juba, brokered by the South Sudanese government, have been divided into five tracks: Darfur, the Two Areas, eastern Sudan, northern Sudan, and central Sudan. An agreement for central Sudan has already been reached.

