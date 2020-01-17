Zimbabwe: Chamisa Postpones Hope of the Nation Address

15 January 2020
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Evans Mathanda

MDC president Nelson Chamisa has postponed his "Hope of The Nation", address which was scheduled for January 15, the event which was blocked by the police.

Chamisa took to twitter to vent his frustrations following the ban.

"Enough is enough, we have exhausted all channels. We can't continue to be victims of unjust application of the law. Rights are for all. On Tuesday 21 January we will deliver the people's Agenda 2020 to the nation come what may", he tweeted.

In a statement, Chamisa's spokeperson Nkululeko Sibanda said:

"President Chamisa and the Party feel that it is improper and it sets a bad precedent and threatens democracy to allow the few to stop us from exercising our constitutional rights". He said.

"The MDC will continue with the national address planned and banned by the police for today, and now postponed to the 21st of January 2020". He added.

RIOT police in November 2019 fired teargas and assaulted several MDC supporters who had gathered at the party's headquarters in central Harare where youthful leader Nelson Chamisa was expected to give his Hope of the Nation Address.

Chamisa could not address his supporters after police had banned them from proceeding with their event.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.