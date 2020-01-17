Liberia: President Weah Makes Nominations in Government

15 January 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)
press release

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional appointments in government affecting the Judiciary and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifically the local government.

Those nominated include:

Judiciary Branch

Cllr. Hector W. Quoiquah -Criminal Court E, 8th Judiciary Court, Nimba County

Cllr. George Katakpah -Criminal Court E, 9th Judiciary Court, Bong County

Cllr. Othello S. Payman, I - Associate Judge, Commercial Court

The nomination of the judges on Wednesday, January 15, is in keeping with Section 25.4 of an Act which established "Criminal Court E". It provides that the President nominates and, with the consent of the Liberian Senate, appoints and commissions judges of circuit court stature.

The appointed judges shall preside over sexual offences courts.

Ministry of Internal Affairs Local Appointment

Hon. Rev. Moses Doe Weah, Jr.- Governor, Municipal Borough of New Kru Town, Montserrado County. Rev. Doe Weah replaces Tarweh D. Carter

These appointments are subject to confirmation by Liberian Senate where applicable.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Lesotho PM Says He Will Resign as Police Probe First Wife's Death
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.