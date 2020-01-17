Liberia: President Weah Makes Nominations in Government

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional appointments in government affecting the Judiciary and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifically the local government.
Those nominated include:
Judiciary Branch
Cllr. Hector W. Quoiquah -Criminal Court E, 8th Judiciary Court, Nimba County
Cllr. George Katakpah -Criminal Court E, 9th Judiciary Court, Bong County
Cllr. Othello S. Payman, I - Associate Judge, Commercial Court
The nomination of the judges on Wednesday, January 15, is in keeping with Section 25.4 of an Act which established "Criminal Court E". It provides that the President nominates and, with the consent of the Liberian Senate, appoints and commissions judges of circuit court stature.
The appointed judges shall preside over sexual offences courts.
Ministry of Internal Affairs Local Appointment
Hon. Rev. Moses Doe Weah, Jr.- Governor, Municipal Borough of New Kru Town, Montserrado County. Rev. Doe Weah replaces Tarweh D. Carter
These appointments are subject to confirmation by Liberian Senate where applicable.