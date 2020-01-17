Liberia: President Weah Makes Nominations in Government

press release

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made additional appointments in government affecting the Judiciary and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, specifically the local government.

Those nominated include:

Judiciary Branch

Cllr. Hector W. Quoiquah -Criminal Court E, 8th Judiciary Court, Nimba County

Cllr. George Katakpah -Criminal Court E, 9th Judiciary Court, Bong County

Cllr. Othello S. Payman, I - Associate Judge, Commercial Court

The nomination of the judges on Wednesday, January 15, is in keeping with Section 25.4 of an Act which established "Criminal Court E". It provides that the President nominates and, with the consent of the Liberian Senate, appoints and commissions judges of circuit court stature.

The appointed judges shall preside over sexual offences courts.

Ministry of Internal Affairs Local Appointment

Hon. Rev. Moses Doe Weah, Jr.- Governor, Municipal Borough of New Kru Town, Montserrado County. Rev. Doe Weah replaces Tarweh D. Carter

These appointments are subject to confirmation by Liberian Senate where applicable.