Sierra Leone: Man Sentenced 32 Years for Robbery

16 January 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim K Turay

Justice Monfred Sesay presiding at the High Court in Freetown has sentenced Mohamed Samura alIas Blacker to 32 years imprisonment for Conspiracy and Robbery.

Samura was charged with four counts ranging from conspiracy, robbery, and assaulting conduct contrary to Section 23(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Statues Criminal Laws (Amended) Act of 1971.

J.A.K Sesay, State prosecutor, said the convict Mohamed Samura on diverse dates between 15th May 2017, and 22nd May 2017, at Dwarzark Farm in Freetown,conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery.

Justice Sesay told the court that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and thus found the accused guilty on counts one, two, and three and acquit and discharged him on count four.

Lawyer Spencer Coker from the Legal Aid Board, who represented the convict pleaded with the Bench to tamper justice with mercy as the convict is a bread winner to four 'beautiful' children. He thus pleaded with the judge to consider the time the convict has spent behind bars.

However, the judge said he would have set the accused free, but his attitude of not only rubbing the convict of her property, but also inserting his fingers into the virgina of the victim is grave.

He added that there is no specific jail term for conspiracy as well and that the maximum sentence for count three is life imprisonment.

He said because of the plea in mitigation of the lawyer, he would give a minimum sentence of five years on count one and twelve years on count two and fifteen years on count three.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.