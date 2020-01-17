South Africa: ANC Calls On the International Community to Honour a Promise Made Twenty Eight Years Ago to the Saharawi People On the Refferendum for Self-Determination

Johannesburg — The African National Conference called on the international community to honour a promise made twenty eight years ago to the Saharawi people on the refferendum for self-determination.

The ANC reaffirmed, during the 15th Congress of the POLISARIO Front held from the 19th -23rd December 2019 in Tifariti, liberated territories of Western Sahara, its principled support to the Saharawi people.

"The 15th Polisario Congress takes place during a critical juncture whereby MINURSO is almost 30 years old without fulfilling one of its core mandates of organising a referendum of self-determination for the Saharawi people. The people of Western Sahara have been waiting for the United Nations to fulfil its promise and responsibility towards the peace-loving people of Western Sahara" stressed the ANC in a statement.

The ANC noted in its 54th National Conference that Western Sahara is the only remaining colony on the African continent, and further reaffirmed the inalienable right of the Saharawi people to self-determination and independence.

"It is a lamentable fact that Western Sahara remains the only country still suffering under the yolk of colonialisation and subjugation despite a clear legal precedent as provided for by resolution 1514 of 1960 on the right to self-determination and independence" added the statement.

The conference of the ANC reaffirmed that its position is further consistent with the 1975 decision of the International Court of Justice and related resolutions that Morocco has no legitimate territorial claim over Western Sahara. Accordingly, it reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen and intensify South Africa's support for the Saharawi people in their quest for self-determination.

"The ANC pledges its continued solidarity with the peoples of Western Sahara and further calls on the International Community to expedite the resolution of the conflict of Western Sahara and bring an end to inhumane and prolonged suffering of the people of Saharawi people" concluded The statement.