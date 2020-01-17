Gambia: The Price and Consequences of the Historic Change

16 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

2nd December 2016 marks a milestone in the political history of the country. 19th January 2017 brought a peaceful transfer of power through the ballot box for the first time in our independence history. A new Gambian should have witnessed a new Gambia comprising one people.

As we approach 19th January 2020, could we honestly say that we have a united people? It shows that change is not achieved once and for all. Once a given form of change is brought about, a new task arises in consolidating the achievements in order to prepare the ground to still achieve much higher tasks.

The people of The Gambia like all peoples of the world yearn for liberty and prosperity. The risk taken by most Gambians to come together to effect change was motivated by the hope that the change will bring about a better society where leaders and the led will be united in hope and grace and fulfil all commitments for the greater good.

Once the commitment of putting an end to self-perpetuating rule and building a nation where all are equal in sovereignty is compromised, the agenda aimed at fostering a people united in spirit and good will to promote the general welfare would be unrealisable. Fragility and uncertainty would be the consequences of any disregard for the rule of law and due process. If Gambians are not to take the trend of Libya, we must come to agreement of the political contract that is dictated by the current constitution and prepare the ground for a new contract that would define the new Gambia.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Lesotho PM Says He Will Resign as Police Probe First Wife's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.