Gambia: The Price and Consequences of the Historic Change

2nd December 2016 marks a milestone in the political history of the country. 19th January 2017 brought a peaceful transfer of power through the ballot box for the first time in our independence history. A new Gambian should have witnessed a new Gambia comprising one people.

As we approach 19th January 2020, could we honestly say that we have a united people? It shows that change is not achieved once and for all. Once a given form of change is brought about, a new task arises in consolidating the achievements in order to prepare the ground to still achieve much higher tasks.

The people of The Gambia like all peoples of the world yearn for liberty and prosperity. The risk taken by most Gambians to come together to effect change was motivated by the hope that the change will bring about a better society where leaders and the led will be united in hope and grace and fulfil all commitments for the greater good.

Once the commitment of putting an end to self-perpetuating rule and building a nation where all are equal in sovereignty is compromised, the agenda aimed at fostering a people united in spirit and good will to promote the general welfare would be unrealisable. Fragility and uncertainty would be the consequences of any disregard for the rule of law and due process. If Gambians are not to take the trend of Libya, we must come to agreement of the political contract that is dictated by the current constitution and prepare the ground for a new contract that would define the new Gambia.