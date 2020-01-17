South Africa: K9 Member Excels Beyond the Call of Duty

press release

A yearlong initiative became a reality this morning when Sergeant Frank Pieters, from the Cradock K9 unit handed over 25 pairs of school shoes to the Principal of Michausdal Primary School in Cradock.

He started this project during 2019 when he realized that less fortunate children were reluctant to attend school because of fellow scholars making fun of their shoes. He started buying school shoes out of his own pocket in order to make an impact on less fortunate children, to motivate them to return to school.

Thank you Sergeant Pieters for your efforts which touched 25 children's hearts and also by helping them to rise above their circumstances.