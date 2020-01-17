South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Applauds Members of the Public and Police On the Arrest of a Man Who Allegedly Stole Learner's Belongings

16 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has expressed his gratitude to the community for providing police with information that led to the arrest of a suspect that was sought by police in connection with a theft case reported in White River on Tuesday 14 January 2020, where a 17-year-old school girl and her 25-year-old sister were victims. The 21-year-old suspect, made off with the learner's school items and cash, after tricking the sisters to push a vehicle he was driving as he claimed that the car had mechanical problems.

After the police obtained information, they (police) traced the suspect until they cornered and arrested him today, Thursday 16 January 2020, at Masoyi. The man was found with the Maroon Renault Hatchback which is suspected to have been stolen as well as the school items believed to be those of the two girls. The car is believed to have been stolen in Schoemansdal early this month.

The man is facing charges of possession of stolen property. Police cannot rule out a possibility that he could be linked to other unresolved cases. The suspect will appear in the Masoyi Periodical Court tomorrow, Friday 17 January 2020.

"It took police less than 48 hours to trace as well as apprehend the suspect who allegedly stole cash and other items from the teenage learners on Tuesday 14 January 2020. This is a sign that as police, we prioritise each case and treat it as significant. By arresting this man, we also managed to recover a car that was reported stolen some few days ago. We really applaud the public for trusting us with information which has yielded positive results and enabled us (police) to put the suspect behind bars. We continue to urge the public to provide us with information on any criminal activities they may know of" said General Zuma.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

