Sudan: Faisal Receives Ambassador of Poland

16 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih, received, Thursday, Poland ambassador to Khartoum and discussed with him the joint cooperation between two sides in different sectors including media, high education and heritage , as well as, r strengthening relations between two countries.

Faisal affirmed the importance of exchanging political and economical experiences between two countries, indicating to the Polish experience in this connection.

The meeting was held in presence of the First undersecretary of the Culture and Information Ministry, Rasheed sayed.

