Zimbabwe: Police After Kamambo Again

17 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi and Davison Bhunu

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police is keen to interrogate ZIFA president Felton Kamambo again in the case in which the football leader is accused of bribing councillors to secure their vote during the elections that ushered him into office in December 2018.

Apparently, Kamambo, who was recently advised by the police that the National Prosecuting Authority had decided against prosecuting him on charges of bribery citing lack of evidence, is not yet off the hook.

The ZRP Commercial Crimes Unit has been investigating the case after a complaint and affidavit filed by his former election agent, Robert Matoka.

The duo fell out after the elections and Matoka claimed Kamambo could have used unorthodox means, including bribing the electorate, to win the watershed elections which ended the reign of businessman Philip Chiyangwa.

ZIFA yesterday confirmed that the police had shown interest in interviewing Kamambo again, while denying social media reports that the ZIFA boss was on the run.

"ZIFA would like to inform the nation that Mr Kamambo is neither on the run, detained nor is he being sought after by the police. ZIFA lawyers were this morning (yesterday) at Harare Central Police where they met top police leadership with regards to the bribery allegations.

"While we confirm that a separate police department has indicated willingness to re-interview Mr Kamambo on alleged bribery allegations reported by Mr Chiyangwa, who lost the ZIFA elections to the incumbent, we also would like the public to know that indeed Mr Kamambo had previously been investigated and cleared on the same election bribery charges.

"ZIFA would like to allay any fears that football will be in a limbo as a result of these issues and believes that in the fullness of time, all shall be laid bare.

"A lot is happening in our football and authorities have been alerted. We believe that soon those who are conniving with known football criminals shall soon be exposed and convicted accordingly.

"We believe in the rule of law and we know the long arm of the law will soon catch up with the rogue clique wherever they are and whatever position they hold.

"Meanwhile, we promise to live to our promise to let football do the talking in 2020. We urge the nation to rally behind our Under-20 Mighty Warriors who are doing duty in Malawi," said ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

