Tanzania: President, House Mourn MP's Death

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has sent a condolence message to Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, on the sudden demise of Newala Rural legislator Rashid Ajali Akbar.

The lawmaker passed away at Mingoyo in Lindi Region on Wednesday, the National Assembly and his party, CCM confirmed.

In his condolence message, President Magufuli expressed his shock on Akbar's untimely death, saying as a parliamentarian the late MP served Newala residents diligently and worked in good collaboration with fellow leaders in parliament, in his party and the government.

"Your Excellency Mr Speaker kindly convey my condolence to the late Akbar's family, MPs, the people of Newala and everyone touched by this tragedy, I pray that they find strength and patience in this difficult period," mourned the President.

In separate statements issued by Speaker JobNdugai and Secretary for Ideology and Publicity in Mtwara Region, Mr Selemani Sankwa, it was revealed that the legislator breathed his last breath while in Lindi but failed short of stating the cause of death.

"Let me take this opportunity to convey my condolences to all the bereaved, including the family, fellow members of parliament, relatives and friends. May the Almighty God grant them patience during this hard time," Speaker Ndugai said in the statement.

For his part, Mr Sankwa said the party appreciates the fallen MP for his role in serving the people of Newala Rural constituency and building the party in Mtwara region as a whole.

Both statements revealed that funeral arrangements were on going between the family, the office of the National Assembly and his party.

According to his Curriculum Vitae (CV) posted on the website of the parliament, the fallen MP was born on January 25, 1961.

He attended his primary education at Mbonde Primary School, Namalenga Primary School and Nagaga Primary School between 1974 and 1977 after which he attained the Certificate of Primary Education Examination (CPEE).

Thereafter, he proceeded to Tabora Boys Secondary for Certificate of Secondary Education (CSEE) between 1978 and 1981.

Mr Akbar returned to the prestigious government school between 1981 and 1982 for the Advanced Certificate of Education Examination (ACSEE).

From Tabora, he joined the College of Business Education (CBE) for a certificate course between 1983 and 1984 after which he returned to the same institution for an advanced diploma from 1984 to 1986.

His employment record shows that after graduation he was employed as an accountant with the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) between 1987 and 1987.