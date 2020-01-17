Tanzania: Mkamba Rangers Face Financial Blues Ahead of Sdl Fixture

16 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yasinta Amos in Arusha

MKAMBA Rangers from Morogoro are deeply troubled by financial constraints woes as they head to face Mbuni FC of Arusha tomorrow.

The Kilombero-based club might fail to travel to Arusha as they can't afford travelling cost to the northern Tanzania region.

The club's Chief Executive Officer Aziz Mfayeka confirmed here that they can only spend a day in Arusha, thus the team will travel overnight towards the Second Division League (SDL) Match, and after that they will return to Kilombero.

The Morogoro squad will have an entourage of 25 players and officials.

The team management has been appealing to Kilombero residents to support the players because it is the only way to see them through to the future SDL matches.

"Despite the problems, we are confident of beating the Mbuni FC because our players are well-drilled for the match," said the officer.

The game will be played at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in the city

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.