Tanzania: Mkamba Rangers Face Financial Blues Ahead of Sdl Fixture

MKAMBA Rangers from Morogoro are deeply troubled by financial constraints woes as they head to face Mbuni FC of Arusha tomorrow.

The Kilombero-based club might fail to travel to Arusha as they can't afford travelling cost to the northern Tanzania region.

The club's Chief Executive Officer Aziz Mfayeka confirmed here that they can only spend a day in Arusha, thus the team will travel overnight towards the Second Division League (SDL) Match, and after that they will return to Kilombero.

The Morogoro squad will have an entourage of 25 players and officials.

The team management has been appealing to Kilombero residents to support the players because it is the only way to see them through to the future SDL matches.

"Despite the problems, we are confident of beating the Mbuni FC because our players are well-drilled for the match," said the officer.

The game will be played at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in the city