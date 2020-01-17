Sudan: Sovereign Council Affrims Importance of Pumping New Bloods in CC

16 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sovereign Council Member Mohamed AL-Faki affirmed in a press statement following a meeting held by the transitional Sovereign Council at Republican palace on Thursday the importance of pumping new bloods in the Constitutional Court (CC) and pushing new names after court's judges term specified by seven years was ended except for the president of the court whose term still continues for one more year.

