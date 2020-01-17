Sudan: Hamdouk to Inaugurate Khartoum International Fair On Monday

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk is due to inaugurate next the Exhibition Ground , Monday, in Burri , the 37th Session of the Khartoum International Fair, which will be organized during the January 20-27, with the participation of 25 countries, 15 states and 450 national companies.

The General Manager of the Sudanese Free Zones and Markets Company Yousuf Mohamed Karrar said, on SUNA Regular Forum Thursday, that there would be celebrations next Sunday to announce the opening of the exhibition.

Karrar revealed a prospective role for the company in the Sudanese economy in the coming stage, adding that the matter only needs to amend laws and regulations, pointing out that there are more than 40 specialized exhibitions of the company in various fields.