Sudan: 180 Reports On Assault On Public Money Submitted to Sovereign Council

Khartoum — The Auditor General Al-Tahir Abdel-Gayoom has said that the National Auditing Bureau submitted 180 reports to the Sovereign Council, revealing that one report contained an attack on public funds whereas the rest of the reports on the causes of attacks on public moneys. Ibrahim stressed, during the press conference he held Thursday after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Auditing Bureau and the Dutch Court of Review, the independence and impartiality of the Audit Chamber, denying the Bureau affiliation to any political allegiances. Abdel-Gayoom pointed out that the agreement signed Thursday aimed at the reform of the state's public finance by focusing on reviewing tax expenditures and state-owned government companies to lay out broad lines for public sector auditing and focus on public finances reform, adding that the program gives priority to overhauling the public service in accordance with the cumulative knowledge and experience of the Bureau and due to the reports prepared with international participation. He urged the state to implement the recommendations that the Bureau presents to develop public financial management, stating that building the reform project requires a time period ranging from 3-5 years according to the experiments Regional.