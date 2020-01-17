Sudan: 180 Reports On Assault On Public Money Submitted to Sovereign Council

16 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Auditor General Al-Tahir Abdel-Gayoom has said that the National Auditing Bureau submitted 180 reports to the Sovereign Council, revealing that one report contained an attack on public funds whereas the rest of the reports on the causes of attacks on public moneys. Ibrahim stressed, during the press conference he held Thursday after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Auditing Bureau and the Dutch Court of Review, the independence and impartiality of the Audit Chamber, denying the Bureau affiliation to any political allegiances. Abdel-Gayoom pointed out that the agreement signed Thursday aimed at the reform of the state's public finance by focusing on reviewing tax expenditures and state-owned government companies to lay out broad lines for public sector auditing and focus on public finances reform, adding that the program gives priority to overhauling the public service in accordance with the cumulative knowledge and experience of the Bureau and due to the reports prepared with international participation. He urged the state to implement the recommendations that the Bureau presents to develop public financial management, stating that building the reform project requires a time period ranging from 3-5 years according to the experiments Regional.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.