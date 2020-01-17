Sudan: FFC Calls for Speeding up Appointment of Civilian Governors

Khartoum — The Forces of the declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) has affirmed that the removal and dismantling of the former regime and its mechanisms are continuing, appreciating the vigilance of the army and the fast response and confrontation of what it termed the coup against the revolution.

The Official Spokesman of the Central Council of the FFC, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, speaking at SUNA Forum, Thursday, affirmed the full cooperation between the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and the FFC.

Al-Sheikh affirmed the necessity for investigations on the incidents that took place in different areas in Khartoum State and some states. He underlined that the Intelligence and the Security Service was dissolved because its mentality was based on the protection of the defunct regime and not the security of the homeland.

He, further, called for buiding up strong well-trained army and revision of the Police Law, stressing the importance for strengthening the relationship between the civilians and the regular forces.

Meanwhile, the FFC Spokesman, Wajdi Salih has underlined that the recent rebellion of the Operation Unit was politically motivated, affirming that the revolution is going ahead with the realization of its goals guarded by the people.

Wajdi called for an investigation into these incidents and the reason for leaving armed elements for more than six months, indicating that that there is a hidden threat to isolate the leaders of the FFC, the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers.

"We are united and will go ahead with the implementation of the goals and slogans of the revolution Freedom, peace and justice " He insisted.

He called for the completion of the structures of the Transitional Authority, appointment of the civilian governorsand formation of the legislative bodies, criticizing the statement issued by the People's Congress Party (PCP) which described the coup that resulted in the killing of a number of victims as protests.