Sudan: Government, SPLM-N's Al-Hilu Resumes Negotiation

Khartoum — The Delegation of Sudanese Government chaired by the Lt. Gen. Shams- Eddin Kabbashi, member of the Sovereign Council and the delegation of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement -North (SPLM-N) headed by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilu, resumed negotiation over the two areas in Juba Thursday.

Today' sitting tackled issues of negotiations on two areas and the two sides will continue sessions on details of Framework Agreement signed by the two parties earlier.

SPLM-N's al-Hilu in the previosu round forwarded issue of securalism of the state.