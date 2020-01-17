Sudan: Minister of Energy Meets Malaysian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali Ibrahim called for the development of the cooperation prospects between Sudan and Malaysia. This came when he met Thursday the Malaysian Ambassador to Sudan Mr. Muhammad Rizdan Jamil, in the presence of a diplomatic delegation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petronas Company (Sudan). The Minister expressed the necessity to exchange experiences in the fields of training to advance the level of investment in the energy field, especially renewable energy, commending the effective role of Petronas Company in the oil industries in Sudan. Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ambassador expressed his country's readiness to develop joint cooperation, announcing his desire to improve the conditions of Petronas Company, hoping to bring about a major productive renaissance in the new era of Sudan, revealing that projects were discussed with international organizations with the purpose of investing in oil, gas and solar energy in Sudan.