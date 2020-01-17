Sudan, Poland Reviews Means of Cooperation in Energy Fields

Khartoum — The Minister of Energy and Mining Eng. Adel Ali Ibrahim has discussed with the Consul of the Republic of Poland to Sudan, in the presence of the representative of the Polish KGHM Company, ways of cooperation between the two countries in the field of gold, iron and coal mining. The Minister said that they hoped that cooperation between Sudan and Poland would witness significant investments on the ground, reviewing investment opportunities in the energy and mining sector and the possibilities of exchanging experiences in the fields of training to enable the Sudanese engineers to acquire Polish expertise in addition to the cooperation between educational institutions in the two countries in the field of energy and mining. For his part, the Polish Consul stressed the importance of the meeting, announcing his country's readiness for joint cooperation between the two countries, reviewing the experiences and capabilities of the Republic of Poland in the field of energy and mining, referring to the Polish experts who transfer mining engineering expertise to all parts of the world, revealing that the company owns several mines in the continent of Africa, adding that it is one of the largest government mining companies in Poland and possesses great capabilities and long experience in this field, adding that they are ready to train Sudanese engineers in the field of mining and the related fields. The Polish Consul extended invitation to the minister to participate in the World Mining Conference, which is to be held in Poland in the coming days.