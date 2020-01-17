Sudan: SC Affirms Necessity of Injecting New Blood Into Constitutional Court

16 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member and Spokesman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman announced the Council's acceptance to resignation of the Director-General of the General Intelligence Service(GIS) Lt. Gen. Abubakar Dambalab and appointment of Gen. Jamal Abdul-Majid as his successor.

Al-Faki said in a press statement following meeting of he Sovereign Council at the Republican Palace Thursday that the meeting underscored necessity of injecting new blood and new names into the Constitutional Court after expiry of the 7-year terms of the court judges.

He pointed out that the Council praised efforts of security organs in preserving security during the past days and stressed necessity of implementation of directives of the Security and Defense Council regarding monitoring vehicles moving on roads without plates and to be seized even if they affiliate to official and military authorities along with punishing units which allow cars moving without carrying plates.

The Member of the Sovereign Council stated that the meeting reaffirmed importance of deployment of police and traffic police on main streets to secure them.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.