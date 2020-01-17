Sudan: SC Affirms Necessity of Injecting New Blood Into Constitutional Court

Khartoum — Member and Spokesman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman announced the Council's acceptance to resignation of the Director-General of the General Intelligence Service(GIS) Lt. Gen. Abubakar Dambalab and appointment of Gen. Jamal Abdul-Majid as his successor.

Al-Faki said in a press statement following meeting of he Sovereign Council at the Republican Palace Thursday that the meeting underscored necessity of injecting new blood and new names into the Constitutional Court after expiry of the 7-year terms of the court judges.

He pointed out that the Council praised efforts of security organs in preserving security during the past days and stressed necessity of implementation of directives of the Security and Defense Council regarding monitoring vehicles moving on roads without plates and to be seized even if they affiliate to official and military authorities along with punishing units which allow cars moving without carrying plates.

The Member of the Sovereign Council stated that the meeting reaffirmed importance of deployment of police and traffic police on main streets to secure them.